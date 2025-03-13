Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental with apps is available for free users on Gemini. The users have now choice to pick Gemini 2.0 for every day tasks, Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental for multi-step reasoning and Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experiemental with apps to access YouTube, Maps and Search. Or the Gemini AI users can go for Gemini Advanced version. Android 16 Beta 3 Release Date: Google To Roll Out Update Tomorrow With New Features and Improvements; Check More Details.

Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental With App Available on Gemini

ICYMI: Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental with apps is available to Free users on Gemini. pic.twitter.com/YIdzlOklXr — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) March 13, 2025

