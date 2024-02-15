HONOR X9b is a new smartphone from HONOR is scheduled to be launched today at 12:30 PM. HONOR X9b will be launched in India with a 108-megapixel camera offering 3X lossless zoom and a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. The device is expected to launch with Magic OS 7.2 UI based on Android 13 or Android 14. Further, the device is expected to have a triple rear camera setup, a 5,800mAh battery, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor and a 7.89mm slim body. The price of the device is expected to be under Rs 30,000. iQOO Z9 Spotted on BIS Database, Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Specifications and Features.

HONOR 9Xb Launch Live Streaming Link:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)