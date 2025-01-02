Huawei has launched its Huawei Mate 70 series and the foldable Huawei Mate X6 smartphones in China. The smartphones were introduced a new hand gesture file transfer feature. The new innovative technology allows users to transfer files using simple hand movements. Shared earlier by Huawei's CEO Richard Yu on Weibo, the feature highlights the air transmission system to enable seamless content sharing between compatible devices. The gesture control works through connected access screen gesture trigger recognition, which allows users to grab and throw files between devices using palm gestures. iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max Price Leaks; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Devices From iPhone 17 Series.

Huawei’s New Hand Gesture File Transfer Feature

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ujjawal Rachhoya (@noobtuber.coder)

Huawei Air Geture Control

Lots of really innovative features, including by far the most advanced gesture controls, thanks to the powerful cameras and sensors under the screen. The screen is the most advanced on a phone, which is why they had to move the fingerprint sensor to the side. pic.twitter.com/xJnDUhh7M6 — Taylor Ogan (@TaylorOgan) November 26, 2024

