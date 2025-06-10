Apple fired its design lead, Jon Yongfook, on Tuesday, June 10. Yongfook was the man behind the much-talked-about liquid glass visual display featured in iOS 26. In a post on X, Yongfook confirmed the news, stating, "I was fired by Apple today. Me and my design team have spent the last 18 months tirelessly testing different levels of gaussian blur on backgrounds when foreground elements are in focus." "If you are looking for experts in the blur, glass liquid, grass or fur UI space, lmk," he quipped. While the reason for the firing remains unclear, the move has sparked speculation over Apple’s future design direction. Apple Unveils iOS 26 With ‘Liquid Glass’ Design at WWDC 2025 Event; Check Features and Compatible iPhones.

I was fired by Apple today. Me and my design team have spent the last 18 months tirelessly testing different levels of gaussian blur on backgrounds when foreground elements are in focus. If you are looking for experts in the blur, glass liquid, grass or fur UI space, lmk. — Jon Yongfook (@yongfook) June 9, 2025

