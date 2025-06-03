Infinix GT 30 Pro is launched in India today at 12 PM with a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate processor and 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED display offering 1,100 nits of peak brightness and 1.5K resolution. Infinix GT 30 Pro is available in two colours - Blade White and Dark Flare with a gamer-centric design. It comes with Mali-G615 GPU, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage up to 512GB, and it runs on XOS 15 based on Android 15. The smartphone promises 120 fps gaming, gaming console-level GT Triggers, functional mechanical lights, VC cooling, Xboost AI and various other features for gamers. Infinix GT 30 Pro price in India starts at INR 22,999 (special price for one day). Infinix GT 30 Pro sale will start on June 12, 2025. Nothing Phone 3 To Skip ‘Glyph Interface’ Design, Company Confirms Major Design Change in Its Upcoming Flagship Smartphone; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Infinix GT 30 Pro Price Revealed, Sale Starting From June 12, 2025

Dekho, OG aa gaya! The Infinix GT 30 Pro is here at a special day 1 price of just ₹22,999*! Sale starts 12th June, 12PM, only on Flipkart. Yahan check karo: https://t.co/9tpuZGpipV pic.twitter.com/HSyUDxRvO3 — Infinix India (@InfinixIndia) June 3, 2025

