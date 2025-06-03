Nothing Phone 3 is set to launch in July 2025, and ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed that it would skip the Glyph Interface this time. The smartphone is expected to include a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging and 20W wireless charging. Nothing Phone 3 is expected to have 50MP triple cameras, a 32MP selfie camera, and an Android 15-based OS. Nothing Phone 3 price may be around INR 50,000 to INR 70,000 in India. iQOO Neo 10 Sale Starts Today in India, Smartphone Comes With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, 7,000mAh Battery; Check Other Specifications, Features and Price.

Nothing Phone 3 Coming Without Glyph Interface

RIP Glyph Interface pic.twitter.com/lUBvaHmBn6 — Nothing India (@nothingindia) June 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)