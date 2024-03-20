Instagram has gone down in what appears to be a huge outage at the parent company, Meta. Several Instagram users rushed to X, formerly Twitter, to report the outage. Users found themselves unable to send messages, load feed or view Notes. Tracking website Down Detector showed vast outages on Instagram on Wednesday. Facebook and Instagram Down: Meta Platforms Stop Working Suddenly, Netizens Take to X To Share Updates After Popular Apps Show 'Session Expired'.

Instagram Down

Looks like #instagramdown again, messages aren't working on there — DEEPAK NARWAL (@deepaknarwal003) March 20, 2024

Instagram Outage

Instagram Feed Not Working

Why is my instagram feed not updating #instagramdown — 93875® (@nodullam) March 20, 2024

