Alibaba's Qwen announced launching Qwen3 models in MLX format today and also announced different levels. Qwen3 AI models are now available in four quantisation levels, including 4bit, 6bit, 8bit and BF16 - all optimised for MLX framework, an open-source machine learning platform developed by Apple for Mac computers and Apple silicon chips. The Qwen users can access these models via Hugging Face and ModelScope. OpenAI Releases New ChatGPT Search With Improved Accuracy in Responses and Ability To Perform More Complex Searches.

Qwen3 AI Models Launched in MLX Format

