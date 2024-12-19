iPhone 17 Pro Max is the highly anticipated smartphone set to launch around September 2025, along with iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Plus or iPhone 17 Slim and iPhone 17 Pro. However, a leaker, Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial), shared an image of an alleged iPhone 17 Pro Max with horizontal camera alignment. This was first revealed by a YouTube channel called "Wylsacom". However, another user, Apple Hub (@theapplehub), said that the iPhone 17 Pro would continue having the same triangular camera design without any changes. Since these are rumours like the rumours about a slim iPhone 17, it cannot be confirmed unless Apple officially confirms it, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Launch With OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Sapphire Blue on January 7, 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Design With Horizontal Camera Setup

iPhone 17 Pro Max Horizontal Camera Setup

iPhone 17 Pro to Continue Having Triangular Camera Design

The iPhone 17 Pro will reportedly still feature a triangular camera design There will be changes to the back design, however, the camera module will not feature the rumored horizontal bar design Source: Instant Digital pic.twitter.com/yrrYoNgJtN — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) December 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)