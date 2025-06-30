iQOO 13 5G new variant will be launched in India on July 4, 2025, in 'green' colour. The new model will launch on Amazon Prime Day and offer a stunning new look, likely with the same specifications and features. The iQOO 13 5G 'green' variant will feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor mated with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB RAM, a 6,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging and a 6.82-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. iQOO 13 5G price in India starts at INR 59,999; however, with discounts and offers, it is available at a lower price. The green variant may likely offered at the smae price TECNO Spark Go 2 Sale To Begin in India on July 1, 2025; Know Price, Specifications and Features of Newly Launched Smartphone From TECNO Mobile.

iQOO 13 5G Green Variant to Be Launched on July 4, 2025 in India

iQOO 13 Green 💚 pic.twitter.com/1yfcANpFsS — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)