iQOO Z10 will launch in India on April 11. The company has been teasing the upcoming smartphone on social media platforms, giving a sneak peek into its upcoming features. iQOO Z10 will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen3 processor. Additionally, the Z10 will come with a quad-curved display. The smartphone will also feature a 7,300mAh battery, which will support 90W FlashCharge for fast charging. The iQOO Z10 price in India may start at INR 21,999. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Likely in April, Specifications Leaked; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

iQOO Z10 To Feature Snapdragon 7s Gen3 Processor

🚀 The Undisputed Speed Champion! 🏆 Presenting the Fastest Smartphone in the Segment*—the #iQOOZ10, powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen3 for unmatched speed and efficiency. Experience breakthrough performance that leaves everything else in the dust! ⚡ Launching on 11th April!… pic.twitter.com/0bC0LJ8iJN — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 28, 2025

