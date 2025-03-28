New Delhi, March 28: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is anticipated to be launched in April 2025. The upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be the thinnest device that Samsung has ever created. It is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon processor. Additionally, there are also rumours about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, which has reportedly been spotted on the Geekbench platform. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is also expected to launch in April.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be available in three attractive colour options. It may include Titanium Jet Black, Titanium Icy Blue, and Titanium Silver. The smartphone maker has teased the S25 Edge during the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2025. POCO F7 Pro Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From POCO F7 Series Launched Globally.

As per reports, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch is anticipated to take place on April 16 and the sales likely to start in May 2025. As per reports, Galaxy S25 Edge price may range between USD 1,099 (around INR 94,800) and USD 1,199 (around INR 1,03,426). However, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price in India may come between range from INR 1,13,000 and INR 1,32,000.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature a sleek design with a thickness of 5.8mm. The smartphone may be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It may be paired with 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy S25 Edge could come with a 6.6-inch AMOLED display. Vivo Y39 5G Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Vivo Y Series Launched in India.

It may deliver a refresh rate of 120Hz and likely to be protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to feature a 3,900mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The smartphone may come with a dual rear camera setup and it may include a 200MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2025 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).