iQOO Z10 launch is scheduled for April 11 in India, and the company has teased some upcoming features of its upcoming smartphone. iQOO India said, " at just 0.789cm thin, the iQOO Z10 stands as India's Slimmest Smartphone with 7300 mAh battery." Apart from that, the iQOO Z10 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The smartphone will likely be offered in two RAM variants, which may include 8GB and 12GB. It may come with options of 128GB and 256GB storage options. The iQOO Z10 is anticipated to feature a 50MP primary camera. Additionally, the iQOO Z10 price in India is likely to be between INR 20,000 and INR 30,000. Foldable iPhone Launch Likely in 2026; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Apple Device.

iQOO Z10 Teases As India’s Slimmest Smartphone With 7,300mAh Battery

Defying limits, redefining power! ⚡ At just 0.789cm thin, the iQOO Z10 stands as India's Slimmest Smartphone with 7300 mAh Battery*, delivering unstoppable endurance in an ultra-sleek design. 🔋 Mark your calendars for a new era of power and elegance—launching on 11th April!… pic.twitter.com/f0HcwWnW0E — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 24, 2025

