The Vivo T4 Ultra sale will start tomorrow, June 18, 2025, in India. The new Vivo smartphone featuring MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus comes with several new features and improvements over the Vivo T3 Ultra. It packs a 5,500mAh battery with 90W fast-charging, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a triple camera setup - 50MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide angle and 50MP periscope. Vivo offers this device in two colours - Phoenix Gold and Meteor Grey. The Vivo T4 Ultra price is INR 37,999, and the customers get 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Additionally, Vivo announced an INR 3,000 discount on HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and SBI Bank cards. Interested customers can get up to INR 5,000 off on exchange. It will be available on Flipkart, Vivo's India website and other authorised stores. Redmi Pad 2 Launch Tomorrow in India With 9,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Redmi Tablet.

Vivo T4 Ultra 5G Sale Will Begin on June 18, 2025 (Tomorrow)

The age of Ultra begins in 24 hours! You ready to Get Set Turbo with the new vivo T4 Ultra? ​ Sales start tomorrow! For more details visit the link below.https://t.co/MRRGkygcg4#vivoT4Ultra #GetSetTurbo #TurboLife pic.twitter.com/fJBILqRJOZ — vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)