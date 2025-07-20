iQOO Z10R launch date in India is confirmed on July 24, 2025. Ahead of the launch, the company has hinted at the iQOO Z10R price in India. iQOO shared a post on July 19, 2025, and the post read, "Presenting the Fastest iQOO Smartphone under ₹20K* — the all new #iQOOZ10R, tearing through benchmarks with an AnTuTu score of 750K+**." The post confirmed that the iQOO Z10R price will start under INR 20,000 in India. Apart from that, the smartphone is also confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. The iQOO Z10R will feature a 7.39mm profile and will be offered in two colour options, which will be Moonstone and Aquamarine. It is also confirmed to have IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water splashes. Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 5G and Realme Buds T200 To Launch on July 24, 2025 in India; Check Confirmed Specifications and Features of Each Device.

iQOO Z10R Price and Processor

When speed becomes a standard. 💥 Presenting the Fastest iQOO Smartphone under ₹20K* — the all new #iQOOZ10R, tearing through benchmarks with an AnTuTu score of 750K+**. This isn’t just fast — it’s a whole new league of power, performance, and precision. 📱 Launching 24th… pic.twitter.com/TVLVhFg3bS — iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 19, 2025

