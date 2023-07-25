Jack Dorsey's Twitter has been completely rebranded by Elon Musk, who first eliminated the base before knocking down the outer shell. However, Dorsey, the co-founder and longstanding CEO of Twitter, says Musk's most recent suggestion—a corporate branding earthquake—to drop the site's blue bird emblem and rename the platform to X as a 'accelerant' for developing an all-encompassing software is nothing to get excited about. On his old platform, Dorsey wrote late on Sunday, "Keep calm and just x through it." Twitter Renamed as X on Micro-Blogging Platform, Blue Bird Logo Replaced Too.

Jack Dorsey Urges ‘Calm’ Amid Twitter Name Change

keep calm and just x through it — jack (@jack) July 24, 2023

