Kling AI has introduced a new workplace called "Kling Lab". It is designed to streamline the users' creative processes and improve the overall efficiency of the video and image creation. The China-based AI company said that the new Kling Lab has been launched as beta; however soon it will receive more updates and help foster collaboration. Perplexity AI Usage in India Growing Rapidly: CEO Aravind Srinivas Says ‘Search Has Changed Forever’.

Kling Lab Released as Beta for Kling AI Users

