Kling AI rolled out new effects for its AI tools for the web and mobile app. The Chinese AI company introduced "Kiss, Hug, Hand Heart and Fight" effects to the Kling AI tool, allowing users to upload photos of their favourite people, such as BFF, crush, idol, or any other. The new effects will come into play after uploading these images.

Kling AI Introduced New Effects for Its AI Tools on Web and App

🌟 Introducing new effects: ❤️ Kiss, Hug, Hand Heart, or… playfully Fight it out! 💥 📸 Upload a photo with your favorite person— Whether it’s your BFF, your crush, or your idol—get closer, get weirder, get real.#KlingAI #KlingEffects pic.twitter.com/hXTiJp6tcQ — Kling AI (@Kling_ai) May 1, 2025

