Lava Mobiles has scheduled the launch of the Lava Agni 4, one of the highly anticipated smartphones, in India on November 20, 2025. The upcoming Lava Agni 4 will feature a horizontally aligned rear camera setup and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The company has also confirmed that the device will come with an aluminium frame. Other expected specifications include a 50 MP primary camera as part of a dual-rear setup and a 5,000 mAh battery with up to 66 W wired charging. The Lava Agni 4 price in India is expected to be around INR 25,000. Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Launch in India Soon, Expected To Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5; Check Other Details.

Lava Agni 4 Coming in India on November 20, 2025

Precision in frame. Purpose in form. Name the feature that excites you the most about Agni 4? Launching on 20.11.25🔥🔥🔥🔥#Agni4 #ComingSoon #LavaMobiles pic.twitter.com/h0uS9dN8Vv — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) November 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Lava Mobiles X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)