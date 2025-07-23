Lava Blaze Dragon 5G, a new handset by Lava Mobiles, is all set to launch in India on July 25, 2025. The smartphone is confirmed with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, scoring up to 4,50,000 AnTuTu benchmarks. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G will be launched with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage, 4GB LPDDR4X with an additional option of 4GB as virtual RAM and Android 15. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and a Type-C charging port. The Blaze Dragon 5G will be introduced in Golden Mist and Midnight Mist colours. It will have a 50MP AI camera, a 6.74-inch 2.5D 120Hz display with 1612x720 resolution, and 450+ nits of brightness. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G price is expected to be under INR 10,000. Realme 15 Pro 5G Price Leaked Ahead of Launch in India on July 24; Check Specifications and Other Details.

