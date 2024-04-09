Lava Mobiles is set to launch its first-ever smartwatch in India, called 'Lava ProWatch'. The new Lava ProWatch launch date in India is confirmed to be April 23, 2024, said reports. Lava Mobiles has been teasing the launch of its new ProWatch for the past few days. The teased images show that the upcoming Lava smartwatch will have attractive strap options, heart rate monitoring, a robust design, and other features. According to a report by Times Now News, the Lava ProWatch price in India is expected to be around Rs 4,000 for the online and offline markets. The report said Sunil Raina, Lava International Limited's President and Business Head, hinted about the strategic move towards India's wearable market. The Indian wearable technology market reportedly saw 73.7% growth in 2023. iQOO Z9 Turbo Specifications and Design Leaked Online Ahead of Launch; Check Processor, Display, Camera and Expected Price of Upcoming iQOO Smartphone.

Lava ProWatch To Launch Soon in India:

Lava ProWatch Heart Rate Feature Teased:

Feeling like other smartwatches are dancing to their own beat? It's time for PRO! Coming Soon.#Prozone pic.twitter.com/1OLt3US9qa — Prozone (@ProZone_In) April 7, 2024

Lava ProWatch Straps and Design Teased:

Tired of being strapped to the same look? It's time for PRO! Coming Soon.#Prozone pic.twitter.com/XlpJuUCFOL — Prozone (@ProZone_In) April 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)