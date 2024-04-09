The iQOO Z9 Turbo launch has been rumoured for a few days, and now the smartphone design and specifications have been leaked online on X. The upcoming iQOO Z9 Turbo will be launched with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, Dual OIS rear camera and a massive 6,000mAh battery. The Z9 Turbo design appears similar to the company's flagship smartphone model, iQOO 12, posted by a known leaker, Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). The iQOO Z9 Turbo leaked specifications suggested that the smartphone will have a 1.5K OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, 6K VC Heat Dissipation System, 7.98mm thin design and Independent Graphics Chip Turbo. iQOO 12 5G Desert Red Anniversary Edition Sale Starts Today at 12 PM in India; Check Price, Specifications and Sale Details.

iQOO Z9 Turbo Design Revealed Ahead of the Launch:

Official first look ✅ iQOO Z9 Turbo 🔳 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 📸 Dual OIS rear camera 🔋 6000mAh battery #Vivo #iQOO #iQOOZ9Turbo pic.twitter.com/MxsGT9scqJ — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 9, 2024

iQOO Z9 Turbo Specifications Revealed Ahead of the Launch:

IQOO Z9 Turbo First Apperance Officially Revealed! » 1.5K 144Hz Flat OLED Display » Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC » Independent Graphics Chip Turbo » Dual Cameras with OIS » 6K VC Heat Dissipation System » 6000mAh Battery » 7.98mm Thickness pic.twitter.com/lwF7UDGXek — TECHNOLOGY INFO (@TECHINFOSOCIALS) April 9, 2024

