Lava Mobiles starts rolling out the Android 14 update for Lava Blaze 2 5G on December 22, 2024. The update will bring the latest features of Android 14 along with the December 2024 security patch. By navigating to Settings and selecting System and System Update, users will be able to download the update. The Lava Blaze 2 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor and features a 6.56-inch HD+ IPS display. It has a 50MP main camera and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. Lava Blaze Duo 5G Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About New Smartphone From Lava Mobiles.

Lava Blaze 2 5G Gets Android 14 Update With December 2024 Security Patch

Update no. #167#LavaSoftwareUpdate​ Level Up Your Blaze 2 5G! The Android 14 Upgrade along with Dec '24 Security Updates are LIVE! Install now. To download: Go to Settings > System > System Update#Blaze25G #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/BizHdQFYsm — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) December 22, 2024

