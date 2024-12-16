New Delhi, December 16: Lava Blaze Duo 5G is launched today in India by Lava Mobiles. The Lava Blaze Duo 5G comes with new specifications and features. The smartphone has an AMOLED Display, a camera with a Dual View video feature, and a long-lasting battery. The sales package will include the smartphone itself, a USB Type-C cable for charging and data transfer, a charger, a SIM ejector pin for accessing the SIM card slot, and a back cover to protect the device.

The Lava Blaze Duo 5G comes with a sleek and compact design, measuring 162.4 x 73.85 x 8.45 mm. It is lightweight and weighs 186 gm with the battery. The Blaze Duo 5G is available in two colour options, which include Celestial Blue and Arctic White. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S25 Likely to Launch on January 22; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Lava Blaze Duo 5G Specifications and Features

The Lava Blaze Duo 5G is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 7025 processor. It features a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED main display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400. Additionally, it comes with a 1.58-inch secondary rear display with 228 x 460 resolution. The rear display will allow users to take selfies using the rear camera, receive calls, control music, view notifications, and monitor battery percentage. The Lava Blaze Duo 5G runs on Android 14 and comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone comes in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants.

The Lava Blaze Duo 5G features a dual rear camera setup with a 64MP Sony sensor and a 2MP secondary lens, supported by LED flash. The Blaze Duo 5G comes with a 16MP front camera with a screen flash. Camera features include Dual View video, Slow Motion, Timelapse, Beauty, HDR, Night, Portrait, AI, Panorama, Macro modes, and more. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging capability. Apple Likely To Introduce Foldable iPad With 20-Inch Display in 2028; Check Details.

Lava Blaze Duo 5G Price and Availability

The Lava Blaze Duo 5G is available at a special launch price of INR 14,999, which includes bank offers. The sale of Blaze Duo 5G begins on December 20, 2024, at 12 PM, and will be available on Amazon India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 16, 2024 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).