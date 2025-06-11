Lava Storm Lite and Lava Storm Play will launch in India on June 13, 2025. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the design and processors of the smartphones. The Storm Lite is teased in golden colour with a dual camera at the rear, and the Storm Play will come with a Blue colour option. The Lava Storm Lite will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, and the Lava Storm Play will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7090 processor. The Lava Storm Lite may feature a 6.78-inch display and a 50MP camera. Both smartphones may be priced at around INR 20,000 in India. iPhone 17 Series: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Air Launch Expected in September 2025, Likely To Run on iOS 26.

Lava Storm Lite Will Launch in India on June 13

Lava Storm Play Will Launch in India on June 13

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)