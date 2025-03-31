ManusAI alerted its users about a surge in phishing attempts impersonating official communications from the company. ManusAI advises users to verify the sender's email address, ensuring it originates from “http://manus.im” or “http://manus.ai.” ManusAI urges its users to always double-check the sender's email address to ensure it is legitimate. Additionally, avoid clicking on suspicious links. It is also important to protect your email privacy on social media. If you encounter any phishing attempts, users can report them to “contact@manus.im” for further assistance. Apple To Introduce AI Doctor Service and Upgraded Health App, Planning To Launch M5 iPad Pro for This Year: Report.

ManusAI Warns Users About Rising Phishing Scams

We have noticed an increase in phishing attempts impersonating official communications from Manus. Only trust emails from https://t.co/eGvs5WQdWZ & https://t.co/NT3yGaekUY. ✅ Double-check the sender. ❌ Don't click suspicious links. 🔒 Protect your email privacy on social… — ManusAI (@ManusAI_HQ) March 31, 2025

