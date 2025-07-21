New Delhi, July 21: Meta Platforms has decided not to sign the European Union’s artificial intelligence (AI) code of practice. Joel Kaplan, Meta’s chief global affairs officer, shared the update in a LinkedIn post and said, "Europe is heading down the wrong path on AI. We have carefully reviewed the European Commission’s Code of Practice for general-purpose AI (GPAI) models and Meta won’t be signing it.” He added that the code creates “legal uncertainties” and includes measures that go far beyond the “scope of the AI Act.” Kaplan also highlighted that Europe’s biggest companies called on the Commission to delay the regulation. He said,”Earlier this month, over 40 of Europe’s largest businesses signed a letter calling for the Commission to "Stop the Clock" in its implementation. We share concerns raised by these businesses that this over-reach will throttle the development and deployment of frontier AI models in Europe, and stunt European companies looking to build businesses on top of them.” EU lawmakers reportedly approved the AI Act last year with new transparency guidelines and require risk assessments for high-risk AI systems. The regulations for general-purpose AI will reportedly take effect for companies starting from August 2. Perplexity AI in Talks With Smartphone Makers To Pre-Install Comet AI Browser on Devices To Compete With Google Chrome and Apple’s Safari.

Joel Kaplan Announced Meta Won’t Be Signing EU’s AI Code of Practice

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)