New Delhi, July 21: Perplexity AI, a startup backed by Nvidia, is reportedly exploring new ways to reach smartphone users directly. It is said to be in early talks with several mobile phone brands to pre-load its newly launched Comet browser in devices. Perplexity’s latest development hints at a wider plan to expand beyond traditional search with a focus on AI-powered tools.

Nvidia-backed Perplexity AI is taking on Google with its Comet AI browser. It is currently in beta and accessible on desktop. Comet browser integrates Perplexity's artificial intelligence (AI) into the web browsing experience. The browser enables users to inquire about personal information, like emails, calendars, or browsing history. Additionally, it also offers features like scheduling meetings and summarising webpages for enhancing productivity. Grok 4 New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s xAI Introduces ‘Quick Answer’ and ‘Think Harder’ Features to Latest Grok AI Chatbot for Faster, Smarter Responses.

The startup, led by CEO Aravind Srinivas, is said to be positioning itself as a challenger for big tech firms. As per a report of Reuters, Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas, mentioned that the company is in discussions with smartphone manufacturers about the possibility of pre-installing the Comet AI mobile browser on their devices. The development could position Perplexity’s Comet browser as a potential competitor for Google Chrome and Apple’s Safari.

Srinivas acknowledged the difficulties involved in this process and reportedly said, "It's not easy to convince mobile OEMs to change the default browser to Comet from Chrome." It shows how hard it can be to get users to switch browsers on mobile. Many people are used to what they already use and may not want to try something new. OpenAI IMO Achievement: OpenAI’s Experimental Model Achieves Gold Medal-Level Performance at 2025 International Mathematical Olympiad.

According to Srinivas, Perplexity is looking to reach "tens to hundreds of millions" of users next year, following the stabilisation of its desktop version for a few hundred thousand initial testers. The ambition aligns with moving towards browsers that comes with agentic AI capabilities. These advanced browsers require minimal human input to make decisions and complete specific tasks. As per multiple reports, OpenAI is also said to be developing its own AI-powered browser to manage complex and handle multi-step tasks.

