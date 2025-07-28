Moto G86 Power is confirmed to launch in India on July 30, 2025, featuring a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYTIA 600 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide and a macro lens. On the front, it will have a 32MP selfie camera. Ahead of the launch on Wednesday, the company has confirmed that the Moto G86 Power will come with an IP68+IP69 rating and MIL-810H Military Grade certification. It will have a 6,720mAh battery with 33W TurboPower charging support. The smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. Moto G86 Power will offer various AI-powered photography features. It will have Corning Gorilla 7i protection on the display. Moto G86 Power price in India is expected to be between INR 20,000 and INR 25,000. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India Today With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC; Check Price, Specifications and Features Here.

Moto G86 Power 5G Coming in India on July 30, 2025

Capture life’s finest moments with the power of moto g86 POWER.​ Equipped with a segment-leading 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 main camera and OIS for rock-steady shots even on the move, every photo is sharp, steady, and full of life. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) July 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)