Redmi Note 14 SE 5G is launched in India at a starting price of INR 13,999, offering 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone's official sale will begin on August 7, 2025. The Redmi Note 14 SE 5G was launched in India, and it has a 50MP+8MP+2MP rear camera setup and a 20MP selfie camera. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor and boasts a 5,110mAh battery. The device gets a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and 2,100 nits of peak brightness. It is offered in three colours - Crimson Art (Red), Mystique White and Titan Black. Vivo T4R 5G Launch in India on July 31, 2025; Check Expected Price, Confirmed Camera, Processor and Other Specifications and Features.

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Price in India Revealed

Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Price (Photo Credits: Redmi India)

