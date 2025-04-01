Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will be launched in India on April 2, 2025. The company has teased the smartphone to feature with "World’s First True Color Sony LYT-700C camera." It will come in PANTONE Amazonite, PANTONE Slipstream, and PANTONE Zephyr colour options. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor. It will come with a 1.5K all-curved display. Additionally, the Edge 60 Fusion will offer MIL-810H military-grade and Gorilla Glass 7i protection for durability. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion price in India is expected to be around INR 25,000. POCO C71 To Launch in India on April 4 With 5,200mAh Battery; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

