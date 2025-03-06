Indian robotics company Muks Robotics unveiled its new autonomous humanoid robot with adjustable heights of up to 7 feet. The robot has a battery life of over four hours and strong arms, and each can lift a weight of 5 kilograms. It has a high payload capacity to lift 200 kg. The Muks Robotics Spaceo also has dynamic waist rotation, depth camera, 4D LiDAR, and AI capabilities. The Indian humanoid robot is built with a 2048-core NVIDIA Ampere GPU with 64 Tensor cores. Dexmate AI Vega: US-Based Robotics Company Introduces Versatile Mobile Robot With ‘High-Payload Arms’ for Making Tasks Simple; Know Price, Features (Watch Video).

Muks Robotics Spaceo Video; Watch Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)