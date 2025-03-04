US-based Dexmate AI has unveiled its new robot called "Vega", which has elongated hands and a smaller head, making it look different compared to the other human-like bots available in the industry. The Dexmate AI Vega robot, offered in AGX Orin 32GB and AGX Orin 64GB Edge Compute, helps make complex manipulation tasks simple, said the company. The robot is priced at USD 89,999 (around INR 78,63,000). The Dexmate AI Vega is available for pre-order (non-refundable) at USD 999. The company said that Vega was a versatile mobile robot featuring "high-payload arms, dexterous hands, a foldable torso and arm design, omni-directional base movement, and long operation time with a high-capacity battery for ultimate flexibility, reliability, and efficiency." World’s First Front-Flipping Robot: EngineAI Unveils Humanoid Robot PM01 That Can Perform a Front Flip, Video Goes Viral.

Dexmate AI Vega Versatile Robot Launched in US

