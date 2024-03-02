Following a meeting called by the government to resolve a dispute, Google has restored all Indian apps including Naukri, 99acres that it had previously removed from its Play Store. This move comes after Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw intervened, according to reports. Google had initially removed these apps due to disagreements over in-app transaction fees. The tech giant had proposed a fee ranging from 11% to 26%, which was met with resistance from the impacted companies. Google Removes Indian Apps From Play Store: IAMAI Tells Google To Reinstate Bharatmatrimony, Info Edge, Shaadi.com, TrulyMadly.

Indian Apps Back on Play Store

After the intervention of Union Minister of Electronics & IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Google has restored its all apps. The minister has called a meeting with Google on Monday: Government sources — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2024

