Nothing Headphone 1 is launched in India alongside Nothing Phone 3 with real-time adaptive sync and designed in partnership with KEF International. Nothing Headphone (1) comes with Hi-Res and LDAC sound output. The on-ear headphones have 42dB ANC, a 3.5mm connector type, and Bluetooth 5.3 version. The Nothing Headphone 1 comes with a 1,040 mAh battery that offers up to 80 hours of playback, and five minutes of charge can provide up to five hours of playback time. It works with wire and Bluetooth connectivity. Headphone 1, weighing 329 grams, is designed for all Android and iOS devices. Nothing Headphone 1 price in India starts at INR 19,999. It will be available on July 4, 2025, currently available for pre-orders on Flipkart. It will be available in Black and White colours. Nothing Phone 3 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Processor; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Nothing Launched Headphone (1) in India at INR 19,999

Headphone (1) is here. Come to Play. Pre-order yours. 4 July. pic.twitter.com/OguDw1BS6z — Nothing (@nothing) July 1, 2025

