Apple India is reportedly preparing to open a new retail store in Bengaluru ahead of the iPhone 17 launch. As por the X account @Bangalorereal1, which follows real estate developments in the city, said, “Apple’s first Bengaluru store to come up in Phoenix Mall of Asia.” Apple has reportedly secured 8,000 square feet of space for the new outlet. Based on leasing documents accessed through real estate analytics firm Propstack. The post from Propstack (@PropstackIndia) read, “Apple India has leased a retail space of 8,000 sft in north Bengaluru's upscale Phoenix Mall of Asia for 10 years at an annual rent of Rs 2.1 cr." The post further mentioned, "The lease commenced on November 8, 2024, and the rent will be charged from August 8, 2025, onwards. The lease has a 15% escalation in both rent and security deposit every three years." The new store will be Apple’s third outlet in India. At present, the company runs two major stores, one in Mumbai and the other in New Delhi. iPhone 17 Series To Launch Around September 2025, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Coming With A19 Pro Chip, iPhone 17 Air With A19 and iPhone 17 To Get A18 Chip: Reports.

