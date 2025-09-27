OnePlus has announced its upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15. The next-generation device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and will run on OxygenOS. OnePlus 15 is expected to deliver higher performance and enhance its user experience. In a community post, OnePlus Founder Pete Lau said, “OnePlus and Qualcomm Technologies have moved in lock-step to redefine what a flagship can be. With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 at its core, OnePlus 15 carries that legacy forward, delivering the speed, intelligence, and efficiency our users demand today and into the future.” The company has not revealed the exact OnePlus 15 launch date yet, but the announcement is expected soon. iQOO 15 Price, Specifications and Features Tipped Ahead of Launch; Check Details of Upcoming iQOO Smartphone.

OnePlus 15 To Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of OnePlus India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)