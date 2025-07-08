OnePlus Buds 4 is launched in India. Apart from the Buds 4, the OnePlus Nord 5 and the OnePlus Nord CE5 smartphones have been launched in India. The next-gen earphones come with 3D spatial audio, an 11mm woofer, and a 6mm tweeter, which is expected to deliver high-quality bass and highs. It supports a high-resolution 192kHz sampling rate and offers up to 55dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), along with an AI Translation feature and a wide noise cancellation frequency range of up to 5,500Hz. Users can use the AI Translation feature for real-time conversations in multiple languages using their OnePlus smartphones. The Buds 4 also support LDHC 5.0 for high-quality audio transmission and feature volume swipe controls for adjustments. The earbuds are available in Zen Green and Storm Grey colours and come with a price of INR 5,499 with bank offers. The sale of the OnePlus Buds 4 will start on July 9, 2025. OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE5 Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Buds 4 Launched in India

The #OnePlusBuds4 has a strong bond, or in this case a strong Bluetooth connection, with smartphones, giving it up to 250 meters of range, at super-low latencies, even with 3D audio. Sounds like great news for gamers. — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) July 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)