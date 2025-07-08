OnePlus has launched its new smartphones at the Summer launch event. The OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5 smartphones and the latest OnePlus Buds 4 earphones are launched today in India. The OnePlus Nord 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and offers a 50MP camera at the rear and also comes with a 50MP front camera with a 6,800mAh battery. The OnePlus Nord CE5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex processor and comes with a 50MP rear camera along with a 7,100mAh battery. The OnePlus Nord 5 price starts at INR 29,999, while the OnePlus Nord CE5 price starts at INR 22,999 with launch offers. Ai+ Pulse and Ai+ Nova 5G Price, Specifications, Features and Sale Details Revealed, Know Everything About Latest Smartphones From Ai+ Launched in India.

OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE5 Launched in India

