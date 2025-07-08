OnePlus Summer Launch Event is scheduled today, where it will launch new smartphones and an audio device. The upcoming event will launch the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE5 smartphones, along with the next-gen OnePlus Buds 4 earphones. The Nord 5 will come with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and a 50MP primary camera on the rear. The Nord CE5 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, a 50MP rear camera, and a 7,100mAh battery. The Buds 4 will feature an 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter. As per reports, the OnePlus Nord 5 may launch between INR 30,000 and INR 35,000, while the OnePlus Nord CE5 may be priced at around INR 25,000. Ai+ Pulse and Ai+ Nova 5G Launch Today in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE5 and OnePlus Buds 4 Launch today in India

