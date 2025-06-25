OnePlus India has revealed camera specifications of its upcoming OnePlus Nord 5 smartphone. The company said the smartphone would feature a 50MP JN5 front-facing camera with multi-focusing capability and a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYT-700 sensor with OIS support. OnePlus Nord 5 is set to launch in India on July 8, 2025, alongside OnePlus Nord CE 5 and OnePlus Buds 4. The Nord 5 will support 4K 60 fps video recording on the front and rear and has upgraded LivePhoto capability. The smartphone will sport Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, LPDDR5X RAM, 7,300mm2 VC cooling, and 144 fps gaming capability. OnePlus Nord 5 price in India is expected to be between INR 30,000 and INR 36,000.Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Series New Smartphones in ‘Champagne Gold’ Shade To Launch on July 1, 2025 in India; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Prices.

OnePlus Nord 5 Coming in India With Sony LYT-700 Sensor for Rear Camera on July 8, 2025

