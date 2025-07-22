OpenAI and Oracle have entered an agreement to enhance the data centre capacity in the US. The agreement aims to add 4.5 gigawatts of additional Stargate data centre capacity in the country. Sam Altman-run OpenAI said, "This investment will create new jobs, accelerate America’s reindustrialization, and help advance U.S. AI leadership. It also marks a major milestone for Stargate⁠, OpenAI’s AI infrastructure platform and long-term vision to deliver the benefits of AI to everyone." OpenAI also shared that construction of Stargate I in Abilene is progressing, with some parts of the site is now operational. Oracle has begun delivering Nvidia GB200 racks, and early AI training and inference work has started. The company also highlighted that thousands of jobs have already been created at the Stargate I site. Meta Superintelligence Labs: CEO Mark Zuckerberg Reveals Plans for Multi-GW AI Data Centre, ‘Prometheus’ To Launch by 2026, ‘Hyperion’ To Scale Up to 5GW.

OpenAI and Oracle Partnership Aim To Expand Stargate Data Centre Capacity

OpenAI and Oracle entered an agreement to develop 4.5 gigawatts of additional Stargate data center capacity bringing total capacity under development to over 5 gigawatts running over 2 million chips, significantly advancing progress toward their $500 billion commitment announced… pic.twitter.com/kTHijYjq73 — Tibor Blaho (@btibor91) July 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)