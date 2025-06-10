Elon Musk has revealed that the Grok chatbot will soon be available as a standalone app for macOS and Windows. The announcement was made on his social media platform, X(previously Twitter). The development will allow users to access Grok AI chatbot from xAI to directly on their macBook and desktops without relying on a browser. Musk said, “We’re building both macOS and Windows apps. Can’t live in the browser forever!” Starlink Surpasses 6 Million Users Globally, Elon Musk Says Now Available in 140 Countries and Territories.

Grok Chatbot Standalone App Coming Soon for macOS and Windows

We’re building both macOS and Windows apps. Can’t live in the browser forever! https://t.co/jbRaSmK5qk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)