San Francisco, June 3: Meta-owned WhatsApp has started rolling out a new AI-powered chatbot feature to many Android beta testers. The latest WhatsApp feature is available to the beta testers via the Google Play Beta Program. WhatsApp recently started rolling out the 'chat message selection' feature on the iOS beta platform, allowing users to select only the necessary parts of a long message, eliminating the need to copy and paste them to edit before sending it to someone else.

WhatsApp's new feature, 'AI-powered chatbots', will be available to end users soon, allowing them to create their own personalised AI-powered chatbots. The feature is currently rolled out to the Android 2.25.1.26 update to the developers (beta testers). Once testing is over, the Meta-owned platform will roll it out for more users. Bing Video Creator: Microsoft Releases OpenAI Sora-Powered AI Video Generator to Its Bing App for Free; Check More Details.

WhatsApp's new AI-powered chatbot will let the users design and customise their own AI characters within the app, according to a report by WABetaInfo. Based on the preferences and needs of individuals, the Meta-owned platform would allow them to define the personality of the chatbot. It will also allow them to define objectives and their roles with the help of suggestions provided by WhatsApp.

WABetaInfo said that the beta testers can access this app within their WhatsApp. Previously, it was accessible to users via Instagram, Messenger and the Meta AI Studio website. According to the report, this feature will allow WhatsApp users to build their own AI companions. It will help customise everything - personality, appearance, tone and purpose. TikTok Down? TikTok Users Report Issues As App Fails To Load Comments.

WhatsApp users can access AI Studio, make these changes, and write a catchy tagline to attract other users. While designing, WhatsApp will provide a template to help users build an effective AI and ensure consistency in behaviour style.

