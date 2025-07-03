OPPO (Oppo) is set to launch its latest smartphones from the OPPO Reno 14 series 5G today in India at 12 PM IST. It will feature two new smartphones, the OPPO Reno 14 5G and OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G. The company will also launch the OPPO Pad SE tablet during the event. The standard Reno 14 is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and may include a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. The OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G will likley include a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor and a 6,200mAh battery. As per reports, the Reno 14 might be priced around INR 39,999, while the Pro model could start at INR 49,999. The OPPO Pad SE is expected to launch with a starting price of INR 11,000. The launch event will be live streamed on OPPO’s official YouTube channel. iPhone 17 Production Faces Setback? Foxconn Recalls Over 300 Chinese Engineers From India, Disrupting Apple’s Manufacturing Plans.

OPPO Reno 14 Series 5G Launch Live Streaming Link

