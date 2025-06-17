Perplexity Comet browser is making its way for its users. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas shared a post on June 17, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and confirmed that invites for the Comet browser are now being sent out. The post mentioned that some users will receive their invites today, and more invites will follow later in the week. The update may generate excitement among users waiting to try the new browser from the makers of Perplexity. The homepage of Perplexity Comet is described as “a browser for Agentic Search by Perplexity.” WhatsApp Ads Announcement: Meta-Owned Platform To Start Showing Advertisements to Users in Updates Tab, Generate New Revenue Stream.

Perplexity Comet Browser Invites Rolling Out

Some Comet invites are going out today. Check your email. More going out later this week. The last x% is the hardest. Appreciate the interest in testing and offering feedback! — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) June 16, 2025

