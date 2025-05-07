PlayStation is offering discounts on some of its most popular titles as the PlayStation Store’s Next Level Savings starts from May 7, 2025 (today). This limited-time promotion brings deals for gamers looking to expand their digital library. Players can get up to 70% off on selected games. Game titles like The Crew: Motorfest are available at 70% off, Resident Evil 4 at 50% off, and Diablo IV – Expansion Bundle at 40% off. There are also many other games included in this promotional offer. Interested players can visit the official PlayStation Store online to explore the full list of games included in the PlayStation Store's next level savings offer. The sale is only available for a short period, which ends on May 21, 2025, so players are encouraged to take advantage of the deals before time runs out. PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for May 2025 Announced, Includes Ark Survival Ascended, Balatro and Warhammer 40,000 Boltgun; Check Dates of Availability.

PlayStation Store Next Level Savings

PlayStation Store’s Next Level Savings starts May 7. Check out the deals: https://t.co/T1hCYwyJSU pic.twitter.com/6eIiTXSPSw — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)