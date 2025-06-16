POCO F7 may soon make its debut in India, and the launch is expected on June 25, 2025. The upcoming smartphone is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro. It may arrive in Black, White, and Grey colour options. The POCO F7 is rumoured to feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and could be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. It may include a 50MP primary camera and is expected to come with a 7,550mAh battery with support of 90W wired charging. As per the tipster, the POCO F7 is expected to be priced at around INR 30,000 in India. Realme NARZO 80 Lite 5G Launched in India With 7.94mm Thickness; Check Expected Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features Here.

POCO F7 Price in India (Expected)

Poco F7 will be priced around 💰 ₹30,000 in India. What do you guys think about the pricing? pic.twitter.com/r0OgvrwUfY — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) June 15, 2025

