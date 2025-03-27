POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra will be launched today in global markets at 04:00 PM GMT+8 (01:30 PM IST). The POCO F7 series launch event will be held in Singapore. POCO F7 Pro will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It may come with a 50MP main sensor and a 6,000mAh battery. The POCO F7 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The smartphone is anticipated to have a 50MP main camera and a 5,300mAh battery. The POCO F7 Pro and Ultra model will likely come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The Poco F7 Pro price may start at around EURO 599 (approximately INR 56,700), while the OPPO F7 Ultra price is expected to be at around EURO 749 (approximately INR 70,900). The POCO F7 Pro and POCO F7 Ultra launch event will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of POCO Global. Infinix Note 50x 5G+ Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone of Infinix Launched in India.

POCO F7 Pro, POCO F7 Ultra Launch Live Streaming Link

