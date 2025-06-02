Portronics, the Indian electronics and accessories brand, shared a post on June 2, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter), and informed its users about a recent cyberattack. The company revealed that some product packaging had “Warranty registration QR codes” compromised, which were redirecting users to harmful websites and apps. “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience,” the company said, adding that the issue was identified and promptly resolved on select product packaging. The company stated that the breach was caused by a vulnerability at the third-party domain service provider level. This issue has also affected several other businesses. Portronics further said, “We acted swiftly to secure our systems, worked with partners to contain the issue, and have informed the concerned authorities to assist in broader investigation and action.” Google AI Edge Gallery: Google Releases New Experimental App Available for Android, Coming Soon to iOS; Check Features and Other Details.

Security Advisory From Team Portronics

𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗣𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗰𝘀 We identified and promptly resolved a QR code-related issue on select product packaging. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Your trust and safety mean the world to us. 💙#Portronics #CyberSafety pic.twitter.com/3gNllcQsL8 — Portronics (@Portronics) June 2, 2025

